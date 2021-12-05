AC Jhang killed over ‘sewerage line dispute’

Assistant Commissioner of Jhang Imran Jaffer was gunned down allegedly by his cousins over a ‘sewerage line dispute’ on Sunday.

According to the police, there was a dispute over the sewerage line between Imran Jaffer and his paternal cousins. The assistant commissioner was allegedly gunned down by his cousins. Following the firing incident, the district police officer (DPO) rushed to the crime scene. He expressed condolence to the family of Imran Jaffer and assured them of strict action against the convicts.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also took notice of the incident and ordered the immediate arrest of the accused.