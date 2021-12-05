Minister for fixing Rs260 per kg tobacco purchase rate

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai on Saturday directed quarters concerned to immediately resolve the problems faced by tobacco growers and purchasing of their crops. He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of tobacco growers in his residence at district Swabi. The members of delegations informed the minister regarding the purchase of their tobacco crops lying in the godowns.

Shahram said that the tobacco growers could not be left at the mercy of cigarette manufacturing companies. He said steps should be taken on an emergency basis for the purchase of tobacco and the crops that are being dumped in the godowns must be purchased.

He also stressed fixing Rs260 per kilogram of tobacco, so that the tobacco growers could get profits according to their hard work. He highlighted the need to stop the exploitation of tobacco farmers and said that they should be given judicious payments for their crops.