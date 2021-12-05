Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the ghastly murder of a Sri Lankan citizen in Sialkot by torturing him and then setting his body ablaze. The Chief Minister said that this tragic incident has shocked every Pakistani. Usman Buzdar said that those responsible for this crime do not deserve to be called human beings adding that that they shall get the maximum punishment. He assured that justice would be served at any cost and that the accused would be awarded the strictest punishment.

He said that our religion discourages such extremism and that Islam is a religion of peace. The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family and the Sri Lankan government and said that the Punjab government is standing beside them in their grief. He further assured them that all the culprits will be brought to justice. The government will fulfill all its responsibilities in this regard and prompt legal action is being taken against the responsible. The trial will be held in an Anti-Terrorism Court. He said Pakistan belongs to all who live here, regardless of their religion, race and cast and that every single person who is living in our homeland is a Pakistani. Safeguarding the life and property of its citizens and residents is the responsibility of the state. Instructions have been issued to take effective measures to prevent such tragic incidents occurring in future, CM concluded.