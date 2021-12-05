Govt expects 5% economic growth this year: Hammad

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Saturday said the government is expecting five percent economic growth this year due to its prudent policies. In a video statement, he said the government made the national economy stable and a record increase in foreign remittance is being witnessed. Pakistan has dealt with Corona pandemic in an effective manner and the whole world is acknowledging the policy decisions taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan in tackling the global epidemic, he expressed these views in response to a statement made by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on economy and inflation. Commenting on inflation in the country, the minister said the nation was facing this problem due to rising prices of all items in the international market.Hamad Azhar said that Shehbaz Sharif has always and still sharing inaccurate figures about the economy of the country. Hammad Azhar said the government will immediately pass on to the people the benefits of reduction in prices inthe international market and the general public will feel relief soon. He said that according to the World Bank, the poverty rate in Pakistan has decreased and the economy is growing at a rate of five percent. He said a five per cent growth rate means that unemployment is declining and the economy is growing. The minister said that with the reduction in prices in the international market, the prices in the country will also come down.













