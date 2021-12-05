Pakistani skiers to compete in Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Pakistani athletes are all set to participate in the 24th Olympics Games also known as the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. This would be Pakistan’s fourth appearance in the Winter Olympics and the athletes vow to win the first medals for their country in Olympics Games.

An official from Winter Sports Federation Pakistan told Gwadar Pro “Three athletes including two male and one female from Pakistan will participate in the Winter Games”, adding a male and female are participating in cross-country skiing while a skier will take part in Alpine skiing. The official, who wished anonymity, said Pakistani athletes are all talented enough to win medals at the Winter Games.

The 24th Olympics Games also known as Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will take place from February 4 to February 20, 2022, in the Chinese capital Beijing. After the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, the Winter Olympics would be organised in the same city, making Beijing the first dual Olympic city in history.

Meanwhile, PTV World, a 24-hour Pakistani English language Channel, began airing the ‘Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics’ promotional video titled “Beijing Welcomes You”.

The eight-minute-plus video gives brief details of the various games that would be played during the Winter Games, adding, “All venues are powered by green and renewable energy”.

Nong Rong, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan said in the promotional video that the Chinese Government attaches great importance to the Beijing Winter Olympics.

“Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics are a grand event for all countries on a stage of fair competition for athletes from all over the world. China has the competence and ability to work together with the International Olympics Committee and the international community to ensure the success of the Beijing Winter Olympics,” he added.

He further said, “We offer a fantastic extraordinary and excellent Olympic games to the world; so far all venues and facilities have been nearly finished and venue preparation work goes very well; we are very grateful to the Pakistani government, Pakistan Olympic Association and Pakistan friends for your strong support for the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics”. The message of Ambassador Nong Rong is followed by a message by President Pakistan Olympic Association Lt. General (retired) Syed Arif Hasan.

“I think Beijing Olympics are going to be a fantastic opportunity for the athletes not only as far as the performance is concerned but also to get to know each, to work with each other, to understand each other and to contribute towards developing a more harmonious atmosphere as far as the world is concerned,” said Mr Hasan.