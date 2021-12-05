AJK ministers blame opposition for lack of quorum

Several of Azad Jammu Kashmir Ministers have accused the opposition benches of the lack of exercise of legislation process during Friday’ scheduled session of Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly that ultimately compelled to adjourn the house sine die.

Talking to journalists in the State metropolis late Friday the ministers including Planning and Development minister, Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, Education Minister for Schools Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai, Minister for Public Works Azhar Sadiq and Parliamentary Secretary Prof Taqdis Gilani said that since the opposition had submitted requisition for convening session of the of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, it was the responsibility of the opposition to ensure maintenance of the quorum – but the opposition deliberately lacked to do so.

Speaker Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq had Friday adjourned the session of the Legislature, sine die, because of the lack of quorum – without exercising any business according to the agenda.

Treasury benches accused opposition members of the legislature of the cause of the lack of quorum that led to the adjournment of the session held in the State metropolis with Speaker Ch. Anwar ul Haq in the chair.

The ministers underlined that the popularly-elected PTI-led AJK government had already decided to convene the AJK assembly session on the 7th of December, but the opposition acted hastily and later started wailing that the government was skipping off convening the assembly session. The AJK ministers continued that Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Qayyum Niazi, Ministers and all members of the government were present in the assembly till the last moment but the opposition could not meet the quorum due to which the session had to be adjourned.