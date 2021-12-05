Fashion Pakistan winter gala gives a glimpse of post-pandemic fashion

The 13th edition of Fashion Pakistan opened with a grand Winter Gala that set the stage for traditions of the Pakistani culture redefined by fashion in the 21st Century, followed by eight fabulous trend shows.

The Fashion Pakistan Winter Gala’s Pink Carpet was a glittering affair with six of the most illustrious fashion designers and their muses dressed in their signature creations.

The impressive repertory of Pink Carpet designers with their muses included Anoushey Ashraf and Anushka Qizilbash for Maheen Khan, Nausheen Shah for Delphi by Nida Tapal, Sona Memon, Fatima Hasan and Alyana Shamsi for Farah Talib Aziz, Urshia Hussain for Boheme by Kanwal and Ayesha Omar for The Pink Tree Company and Shamaeel Ansari.

The star-studded Fashion Pakistan Winter Gala’s Pink Carpet hosted by Dino Ali and Anoushey Ashraf was graced by some noteworthy names of the fashion fraternity, including Amin Gulgee, Fahad Mirza, Deepak Perwani, Humayun Alamgir, Azfar Rehman, Zhalay Sarhadi, Asad Butt, Areeba Habib, Nusrat Hidayatullah, Neha Khan, Amal Qadri, Farah Essa, Ayla Adnan, Sarah Anees, and Maliha Rehman. The show was opened by the doyenne of fashion in Pakistan, Maheen Khan in collaboration with Jafferjees with her couture collection true to her signature.

Following this was the couture collection ‘New Dawn’ by Zaaviay. The accessible women’s luxury brand brought to ramp the seamless transitions of nature, with silhouettes and techniques featuring complimenting elements highlighting the phenomenon of a new dawn.

The show then moved on to urbane bespoke menswear by the self-taught designer Sameer Sain in a collection fit for the modern man.

The fashion-forward label Hina Mirza made its catwalk debut with a collection comprising of high-street inspired winter casuals.

Aamna Aqeel and Bakhtawar Memon brought back funk and fashion to the runway with a lively collection with exaggerated details in vivid hues.

Showcasing for the first time, the contemporary menswear label Zohaib Jubileo hit the ramp with modern pieces.

This season’s finale was done by the celestial fashion label Arizai by Atiya that showed what spiritual fashion looks like.

Speaking on the occasion, Maheen Khan, the Chairperson – Fashion Pakistan Council said, “Fashion never sleeps and neither do we at Fashion Pakistan. I believe everyone deserves a chance to grow and to mature as a fashion designer and we are here to do just that.”