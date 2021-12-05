Salman Khan slams Karan Kundrra for getting violent with Pratik Sehajpal

Bigg Boss 15 is full of many ups and downs and now the recent one to face Salman Khan’s wrath during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode is none other than Karan Kundrra.

In the recently released promo, Salman can be seen bashing Karan for his aggressive behaviour over Pratik Sehajpal.

Recently, during a task where all the contestants had to make a sword with the help of the clay in order to win the immunity from the VIPs, Karan was seen kicking Pratik and this is not for the first time that he indulged into a physical fight with Pratik during a task.

Earlier to this, Karan also chokeslammed him during one of the tasks. After getting numerous warnings, Karan was seen repeating his mistakes and so badly bashed by the host for his deed.

Salman told Karan, “Apke pas jab shabd nahi hote hai tab aap hath pare chalane pe utar aate ho. Aapko kai baar warn kia jaa chuka hai.”

He also went on saying, “Mai aa jata hu ghar ke andar, mujhe utha ke patak ke dekhao.”

Karan went on defending himself by saying, “Mera harm pahuchane ka koi intention nahi tha.”

To which Salman replies, “All this is bullshit.”

Even Pratik’s fans and family have also urged the makers to take strict action all this physical violence which is happening inside the house.

Even popular celebrities like Kamya Punjabi, Gauahar Khan and Gautam Gulati took to their respective social media accounts in order to show their support for Pratik.