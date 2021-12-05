‘Bob Biswas’ — Abhishek Bachchan delivers hit performance!

Abhishek Bachchan’s crime drama film ‘Bob Biswas’ released on OTT platform ZEE5 on Friday.

Ever since its release, the Diya Annapurna Ghosh directorial has received rave reviews and praise from fans for its unique storyline.

Fans have also lauded Abhishek Bachchan for choosing alternative scripts instead of mainstream family entertainers such as ‘Happy New Year’ as quoted by a Twitter user.

In the film, Abhishek Bachchan plays the role of a serial killer who first featured in the 2012 film ‘Kahaani’ starring Vidya Balan. However, at the time, the character was played by Saswata Chatterjee.

Chitrangda Singh plays Abhishek’s wife in the film. The film follows the complicated journey of Bob Biswas who, after waking up from a coma, has forgotten all details about his life and past. While he’s piecing together his past memories, he also faces a moral dilemma between his criminal past and newfound morality.

The film is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma and presented by Red Chillies Entertainment. It is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh.

‘Bob Biswas’ is currently streaming on ZEE5.