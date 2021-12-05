Sindh Culture Day has become an Int’l event: Ghani

A grand event was organized at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi (ACPKHI) on Saturday to observe the Sindh Culture Day.

The event was jointly hosted by the Arts Council Karachi and Sindh Journalists Council.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani said that the Sindh Culture Day has become an international day and it is a good tradition. He said that the day is celebrated in various countries across the globe including Sindh with an aim to unite people.

A large number of people including President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah, President Pakistan People Party (PPP) Sindh NisarKhoro, SSP South Zubair Nazeer Sheikh, DC South Irshad Sodhar, Additional Commissioner Karachi Jawad Muzaffar, Leader PPP Barrister Halar Wasan, President Press Club Karachi Fazil Jamili, doctors, lawyers, students, journalists, and a large number of women participated in the Sindhi cultural event.

Ahmed Mughal, Jagar Jalal, Fahim Alin Faqir, Waqar Mallah, Marvel Group, and other artists performed songs reflecting Sindhi culture and received compliments from the audience. On the occasion, the organizers also presented Sindhi Ajrak and topi to the distinguished guests.