Semi-final bouts in National Boxing Championship held

The DHA Lahore 38th Men and 2nd Women Elite National Boxing Championship witnessed another breathtaking and absorbing day on Saturday, at Captain Fasih Babar Amin (Shaheed) Sports Complex, Phase 6, DHA Lahore, where 19 semi-finals in men categories and seven semi-finals bouts in women categories were held.

Administrator DHA Lahore, Brigadier Waheed Gul Satti was also present amongst the charged crowd cheering the participants. He also presented a souvenir to President of Pakistan Boxing Federation Muhammad Khalid Mahmood on behalf of DHA Lahore.

Earlier, Begum Administrator DHA Lahore MrsSadia Waheed met with all the budding female pugilists at Defence Revelations club in K Block, Phase 6, DHA Lahore. She distributed prizes amongst the female contenders to boost their morale and to further promote women boxing in Pakistan.

Final matches and the closing ceremony will be held today (Sunday) at the same venue. The winners will be conferred with the newly designed championship belt and other prizes.