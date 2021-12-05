Pakistan, Argentina exhibition polo match ends in a draw

LAHORE: Ahigh goal exhibition polo match, played between Pakistan and Argentina to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, ended in a 5-5 draw at the historic Lahore Polo Club (LPC) Ground here on Saturday. The enthralling and action-packed match was organised by Lahore Polo Club in collaboration with Foreign Ministry and Embassy of Argentina Islamabad, and was witnessed and enjoyed by the ambassadors of more than 40 countries, their families, top national and international players and polo enthusiasts. Both the teams displayed high-quality polo skills and techniques and matches fire-with-fire till the end and the ultimate result of the hard-fought exhibition match was 5-all. From team Pakistan, Saqib Khan Khakwani and Ahmed Ali Tiwana played superb polo and banged in two goals each while the remaining one goal was converted by Hamza Mawaz Khan. From team Argentina, Andres Lorentte thrashed in two goals while Tomas Reinoso, Mannuel Carranza and Ernesto Trotz slammed in one goal apiece.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi graced the occasion as chief guest while Ambassador of the Argentine Republic Leopoldo Francisco Sahores and Deputy Head of Mission Camilo Ernesto Silberkasten were guests of honour. At the prize distribution ceremony, the chief guest and guests of honour gave away shields and trophies to the winners and top performers. Sharing his views, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said: “Sports unite two countries and strengthen their relations. Pakistan and Argentina enjoy good and strong relations and polo and hockey are the games, which bring further closer to each other. We are improving our relations as many of Argentine’s polo players and ponies are part of Pakistan polo season every year, and our players also visit Argentine occasionally to play polo. We are looking forward to very strong relations between the two countries through sports.”

Speaking on the occasion, Lahore Polo Club President Umar Sadik thanked the Foreign Minister and all the honourable ambassadors to witness the high-quality polo match. “I hope the Lahorites enjoyed the challenging and exciting match between Argentina and Pakistan, which was conducted to celebrate and further strengthen the 70-year diplomatic relations between the two countries.”