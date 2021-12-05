Unhappiness with the IMF Deal

It’s understandable why popular opinion about conditions that come with the IMF deal is split at the moment. That is why one of the biggest issues facing the government is building a narrative that explains the urgency and necessity of reviving the bailout program. And its job doesn’t get any easier when voices from within also begin raising questions rather than providing answers. Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar was pretty candid about how he felt about those conditions, and perhaps also about how the state bank is handling the rupee, etc, and a lot of people agreed with him because a lot of them feel the same way, but it didn’t do his own party’s image much good.

That probably prompted the PM’s instructions to all party leaders against leaving the country for at least three months. It’s also very likely that the thinking was reinforced that while disagreement is always at the heart of the democratic system, it is best to share such feelings within the party before blowing the horn at press conferences. Especiallywhen the political temperature is so high and the opposition is looking for just such cracks.

Meanwhile, the fact remains that the economy is very delicately poised. And as much as the high export number is appreciated, it just fails to do the job because imports are so disproportionately higher. That leaves a very small window to address the deficit because already foreign loans are coming with incrementally difficult conditions. And this adjustment is going to be painful. Therefore, the government needs to do a good enough job of explaining it to the people. Everybody knows the problems, it is time to come up with solutions. Nevertheless, the present economic team and central bank regulator seem unlikely to offer any respite. *