Academics, youth abroad our ambassadors; help project positive reality immensely: Dr Moeed

The NSA in a tweet on his official Twitter handle informed that he held a consultative session with Pakistani faculty members and students of Nazarbayev University in Nur-Sultan, Dr Moeed Yusuf is on his two-day official visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan. Dr. Moeed further wrote, “Wherever I go, I try to learn from such diaspora groups & always walk away truly impressed.”