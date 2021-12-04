Unknown attackers kills four in Kharian flat

On Saturday, Unknown attackers killed four people including two women whose dead bodies were found from a flat two days after their murder in Kharian, Daily Times reported.

A three-year-old child of the family has been miraculously survived the incident.

Gujrat DPO Salamat Ali reached the spot and recovered the bodies.

The dead were identified as Asad Murtaza, Rabia Israr, Zainab bibi and Nauman.

Gujrat DPO Salamat Ali briefed media persons that they got the information that a child’s voice of crying was coming from a flat and when they reached the spot, the police found four dead bodies.

The incident occurred in the Model Town area of Kharian Saddr.