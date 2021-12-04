Sri Lankan PM demands transparent inquiry over manager’s lynching

On Saturday, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has demanded a transparent inquiry over the lynching of a Lankan factory manager by a mob in Pakistan, urging his counterpart Imran Khan to bring all those involved in this brutal attack to justice, Daily Times reported.

In a tweet uploaded on Saturday, the Sri Lankan prime minister wrote: “Shocking to see the brutal and fatal attack on Priyantha Diyawadana by extremist mobs in #Pakistan. My heart goes out to his wife and family. #SriLanka and her people are confident that PM @ImranKhanPTI will keep to his commitment to bring all those involved to justice.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan had already vowed to punish those involved in this brutal incident.

While taking to Twitter, Imran khan said: “The horrific vigilante attack on factory in Sialkot & the burning alive of Sri Lankan manager is a day of shame for Pakistan. I am overseeing the investigations & let there be no mistake all those responsible will be punished with full severity of the law. Arrests are in progress.”

The foreign ministry of Sri Lanaka has also demanded an investigation into the matter while Amnesty International stressed an independent investigation.