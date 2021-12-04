Daily Times

Religious fanaticism time bomb needed to be defused: Fawad

Web Desk/APP

ISLAMABAD: On Saturday, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain while expressing deep sorrow and regret over the Sialkot incident, said that narrow-minded religious fanaticism was like a time bomb that needed to be defused before it was too late.

In a tweet, he said that after the Sialkot incident he had been thinking about what to write about the most tragic incident, but the words had become useless.

The minister said that such incidents saddened the society for a couple of days and then everyone forgot the incident till the next tragedy.

He said such a type of apathy from society could lead to bigger tragedies as such fanaticism had caused bloodshed in many countries.

