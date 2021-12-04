Religious fanaticism time bomb needed to be defused: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: On Saturday, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain while expressing deep sorrow and regret over the Sialkot incident, said that narrow-minded religious fanaticism was like a time bomb that needed to be defused before it was too late.

In a tweet, he said that after the Sialkot incident he had been thinking about what to write about the most tragic incident, but the words had become useless.

کل سے سوچ رہا تھا کہ سیالکوٹ واقعہ پر کیا لکھوں لفظ تو بے عمل ہو گئے ہیں، ایسے واقعات صرف 48گھنٹے ہمیں تکلیف دیتے ہیں پھر سب نارمل ہو جاتا ہے اور تب تک احساس دفن رہتا ہے جب تک اگلا واقعہ نہ ہو یہ بے حسی بڑے طوفان کا پیش خیمہ ہے ہمارے سامنے ملکوں میں خون کے دریا بہ گئے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 4, 2021

The minister said that such incidents saddened the society for a couple of days and then everyone forgot the incident till the next tragedy.

He said such a type of apathy from society could lead to bigger tragedies as such fanaticism had caused bloodshed in many countries.