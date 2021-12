On Friday, the Punjab Police Inspector General Rao Sardar has transferred and posted six officers, Daily Times reported.

Bhakkar DPO Rana Tahir Rehman has been posted Jhelum DPO and Layyah DPO Ali Raza has been posted Bhakkar DPO, a notification said.

Dr Nida Umer posted Layyah DPO while SSP Investigation CTD Muhammad Rizwan posted Sargodha DPO, the notification said, adding that Jhelum DPO Shakir Hussain and DPO Sargodha Zulfiqar Ahmad were directed to report to the CPO.