Woman gives birth amid Tristan Thompson paternity suit

Maralee Nichols, who had filed a paternity suit against Tristan Thompson seeking child support, has given birth to a baby boy.

A day earlier, Nichols approached the court, claiming she is carrying Thomspon’s child.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Thomspon’s personal trainer said, “Took this beautiful photo last night of my new town!” while captioning a photo of the sunset in Marina del Rey, California. “I’m learning to focus on the beautiful things around me instead of all of the negative things.”

She continued, “Things feel very hard right now but I know eventually, this will all be over and my baby boy and I can live a happy life. I made a mistake, but I’m human. I won’t be posting any personal photos for awhile as I don’t want to hurt my family. Thanks in advance for understanding.”

The news comes the same day it was reported that the basketball player, 30, appeared to threaten his alleged baby mama, 31, to drop her paternity lawsuit against him in exchange for $75,000.

“You are aware that I’m retiring after this season,” the alleged text from the NBA player read.

“So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed. It’s texas so it will be only a couple hundred dollars. So you better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemployed,” he added.