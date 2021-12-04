Lahore remains on the top of worst air quality index

On Saturday, the air quality in Lahore is not showing any signs of improvement as the level of pollution recorded in the city was 325 AQI.

However, the air quality level in Lahore’s DHA Phase VIII was recorded 428; in Gulberg’s Maratab Ali Road 420; Kot Lakhpat 397; Model Town 388; DHA Phase II 347; Thokar Niaz Beg 345; and in Fateh Garh, the AQI level was 335.

In the morning, the Lahore airport was enveloped by smog, and visibility was reduced to 800m. Due to low visibility, pilots were facing difficulties in landing and taking off their aircraft.

The airport authorities have relayed warnings to the national and international airlines.

Due to air pollution, citizens are suffering from different infections of the throat, nose, eyes, and skin.