‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ hits top trends

After setting many invincible records of popularity in Pakistan’s entertainment industry and enchanting the audience to an unprecedented level, Geo TV’s blockbuster drama “Khuda Aur Mohabbat” has bagged yet another award as its Original Sound Track (OST) has become 2021’s top trending videos on YouTube Pakistan.

The streaming giant released this year’s list of most-celebrated videos, music videos and content creators on Wednesday and the 7th Sky Entertainment production is leading the charts with the most number of views.

The streaming giant, YouTube Pakistan declared Geo TV’s iconic drama Khuda Aur Mohabbat’s OST as No1. This year, the YouTube Pakistan witnessed various videos that trended at the top in the country, which were dominated by the drama industry of Pakistan. However, Pakistani drama “Khuda Aur Mohabbat” took the number one spot on the top trending videos list.

This year’s top music videos list in Pakistan includes a more diversified mix of music genres, with “Khuda Aur Mohabbat” OST by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on Har Pal Geo dominating the list. Lut Gaye presented by T-series took the second spot, whereas Saiyaan Ji by Yo Yo Honey Singh secured the third spot, followed by the official music video of T-series song Chhor Denge by Parampara Tandon.