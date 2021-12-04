Pakistani actress Zoha Rahman makes an appearance in upcoming Bollywood film ’83’

After her role as the first hijabi woman in a Marvel movie ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home”, and starring in the Apple+ show Foundation, the British-Pakistani actress Zoha Rahman is moving on to Bollywood and will be seen in Kabir Khan’s upcoming sports film ’83’ starring Ranveer Singh.

The teaser recreates the famous nail-biting moment from the 1983 World Cup final at Lord’s where India defeated West Indies and bagged their first ever win in a World Cup. Zoha is also seen in the teaser as she watches the match from the bleachers, anticipating what might happen next. The actress will be seen playing a first generation immigrant living in the UK.

“It’s an honour to be part of such a huge project next to some of the greatest stars of our time,” said Rahman. “It’s definitely one of the most exciting experiences of my life.”

Zoha Rahman’s versatility knows no bounds. The actress can currently also be seen making waves in the Pakistan Entertainment industry in the 7th Sky Entertainment blockbuster serial Dil-e-Momin.