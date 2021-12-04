Sana Javed’s pictures in black kurta sets the Internet ablaze

Actor Sana Javed took to the social media application Instagram for sharing her latest pictures that went viral.

The new pictures on Instagram see the actor looking elegant in a black kurta.

The viral pictures got viral and have thousands of likes from the users of the photo and video-sharing social media performance. The netizens took to the comments section to write how beautiful she looked.

Sana Javed is one of the most versatile actors in the drama industry. She can play the roles of the protagonist as well as the antagonist characters with ease.

Sana Javed, who was previously seen as the antagonist Amal Safeer in the superhit drama Dunk, has earned the praise of the fans in many serials such as Pyarey Afzal, Goya, Paiwind, Aitraaz and Ruswai.

Moreover, the actor is one of the most followed celebrities on the social media application with 6.4 million followers.

The Dunk star wins the hearts of the netizens by posting stunning photoshoots and behind the scenes of her project’s pictures.