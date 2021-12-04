Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade proves she’s his biggest fan with Spotify reveal

There’s no one who stans Eminem quite like Hailie Jade. The rapper’s 25-year-old daughter, whose mom is Eminem’s ex-wife, Kimberly Mathers, proved that she will always be one of his most loyal listeners when she posted her Spotify Wrapped 2021 results. And as Hailie proudly pointed out in her Dec. 1 TikTok, not only is her dad the most-listened-to artist sitting at the top of her charts, but she, in turn, reigns in the top 3 percent of Eminem’s listeners overall. Talk about a father-daughter flex. Since the two have remained notoriously private about their tight relationship, Hailie’s cute clip gave fans all the feels in a matter of under ten seconds. “This makes me SO HAPPY,” one fan wrote, while another added, “This is the cutest thing I’ve seen all week.” A third commented, “We love a supportive family.” Although the Grammy winner has rarely spoken on his daughter, last year, the rapper boasted about his not-so-little one.













