Selena Gomez slams TikTok user who questioned her drinking ‘joke’ after kidney transplant

Selena Gomez isn’t laughing about one TikTok user’s comment. On Tuesday, Nov. 30, the singer and actress posted a comical reaction clip to a video of Dr. Dawn Bantel explaining what “heavy” drinking is.

“The CDC defines heavy drinking as 15 or more drinks a week for men,” Dr. Dawn explained as Selena raised her eyebrows. “And 8 or more drinks per week for women.”

The second part caused Selena’s facial expression to go from intrigued to nervous as seen in the clip below. And while the “Come and Get It” singer captioned the video writing, “It’s a joke,” some followers didn’t get the memo. “So one of your best friends gives you her kidney and you continue to drink excessively,” a user wrote. “Damn Selena.”

After seeing the message, the 29-year-old Grammy nominee wrote back, “It was a joke ass.” She later got support from many followers, including one who wrote, “The fact you need to say that this is a joke…I love you.” Back in September 2017, Selena announced that she had received a kidney transplant from close friend Francia Raisa while battling lupus. She has gradually shared more details about her health situation and recovery in recent years.

In an interview with Today’s Savannah Guthrie in October 2017, Selena said there is now only a three to five percent chance that her lupus will return.

“You feel that Francia saved your life,” Savannah shared before Selena replied, “Because she did.

That’s it. I guess I got to the point where it was really, kind of, life or death.” Since her surgery, Selena has used her voice to advocate for kidney donations. The Rare Beauty founder has also used her platform to call out controversial jokes about kidney transplants on shows like The Good Fight.