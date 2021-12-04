Over 7m cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan, output surges by 54pc

Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 7.168 million or exactly 7,168,118 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till Dec 1, 2021, registering a 54.22 percent increase compared to the corresponding period last year.

According to a fortnightly report of the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released to media on Friday, Punjab arrival figures stood at 3.67 million or 3,679,016 bales showing an increase of 39.65 percent while Sindh province registered a 73.28 percent surge with the contribution of over 3.48 million or 3,489,102 bales.

The report says Phutti equivalent to just over 7 million or 7,025,515 bales has undergone the ginning and pressing process at factories.

Over 6.69 million or 6,694,591 bales have been sold out with a major chunk of it, 6.67 million (6,678,591) bales bought by textile mills and 16,000 by exporters. Exactly 473,527 bales were lying unsold at the ginneries.

Sanghar district in Sindh remained on top of the list registering the arrival of over 1.3 million or exactly 1,314,672 bales while the Punjab district of Bahawalnagar stood second with the figure of just over a million cotton bales.

Total 345 ginning factories were operational in the country including 162 in Sindh and 183 in Punjab.