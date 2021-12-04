PM all praise for national efforts against polio

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday highly appreciated the provinces, district administrations as well as polio workers for the hard work for eradication of polio from the country.

“I highly appreciate the hard work done by the provincial chief secretaries and deputy commissioners for polio eradication”, he said while addressing a meeting in Islamabad to review arrangements for the upcoming polio eradication campaign.

The prime minister also appreciated the efforts made by the workers of polio eradication teams who reach out to children in far-flung and hard areas of the country.

He said these workers were performing a national service and deserved special appreciation.

The prime minister directed his special assistant on health services to come up with a rewards’ plan for the best performing polio workers.

He emphasized that low-transmission season was a crucial stage and they all had to act against polio with “killer instincts”.

He directed the provincial chief secretaries and deputy commissioners to sustain the polio eradication drive with the same vigor and focus.

Imran directed the district governments to take responsibility for initiating a deterrent legal action in cases of harassment or attacks on the polio workers. The prime minister also emphasized maximizing efforts for COVID-19 vaccinations as a proactive measure against the spread of new variant Omicron.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed that the system of Community Welfare Attaches (CWAs) be made effective and operational to ensure welfare and betterment of overseas Pakistanis.

He was talking to the Advisor on Overseas Pakistanis Ayub Khan Afridi, who called on him.

Matters relating to the dual nationality with Spain and issuance of visas for Pakistanis living abroad without Pakistan-origin card were discussed in the meeting.