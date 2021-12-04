Afghanistan going through poverty, unemployment crisis: governor

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar during his visit, met with Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the British Parliament. Other issues including Afghanistan, the situation in the region and Pak-UK relations were discussed. Speaker Lindsay Holly praised Pakistan’s efforts to establish peace and eradicate terrorism.

According to the details issued from Governor House Lahore, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar during his visit to UK met Pakistani High Commissioner in UK, Mozzam Ali Khan and member British Parliament Afzal Khan along with Speaker Linday. Apart from Pak-UK relations, various other issues including ‘Pakistan’s role in Afghan peace process’ and current situation in Afghanistan were also discussed. The Governor Punjab also briefed the Speaker about Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process and the problems Afghan people are facing.

Governor Sarwar while talking during the meeting said that Afghanistan is going through a crisis in terms of poverty and unemployment as well as the provision of basic services such as health. According to the international media, more than half of the population in Afghanistan does not have access to food and water. Therefore, in order to save Afghanistan from any further catastrophe, the world must take note of all this situation and move forward to fulfill its responsibility to save human lives and establish peace in Afghanistan.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said that the world must also see which are the elements that are conspiring to destroy the peace in Afghanistan through terrorism and other acts.