CM orders high level inquiry in Sialkot factory incident

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from IG Police about the Sialkot factory incident and directed to hold a high-level inquiry. The CM directed to provide him with a comprehensive report while taking action against the elements who took law into their own hands. This is a tragic incident and the government would take legal action against the violators, assured the CM.

CM message on World Disabled Day

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the religion of Islam has taught its followers to take full care of special persons.

In a statement, the CM said the disabled persons have special abilities adding that every segment of society should play its role to provide a respectable place to persons with disabilities in the society. Rehabilitation of disabled persons is a priority agenda and the provincial government is actively working for the recovery of disabled persons to fulfil the vision of a welfare state, he added.

The CM added that different projects have been initiated for the welfare of the differently-abled persons through the Punjab Social Protection Authority. The government would ensure to rehabilitate the special persons to bring them at par with the able-bodied persons, he added. The provision of equal opportunities to grow is the sign of a healthy society and everyone should lend a helping hand to this noble cause so that disabled persons could be restored through education and training, he stated. Similarly, it is also important to raise necessary awareness in the society about education, training and rehabilitation of disabled persons, the CM concluded.

Inaugurates Hamqadam programme to assist special persons.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated Rs.3.5 billion hamqadam program under Punjab Ehsaas Program for differently-abled persons at his office. He distributed registration certificates among special persons eligible for financial assistance and termed it a historic step. Interest-free loans of Rs. 27 crores were being provided to 63500 special persons and a scheme of providing wheelchairs, hearing aids and the necessary equipment for such people was being started with Rs. 10 crores, he added.

The CM said special people are an important part of society. Due to the apathy of the previous government, special people faced socio-economic problems, he regretted. Inclusion of special people in the national mainstream is very important and it is the priority of PTI-led government to ensure the economic stability of special persons, he said. Concrete steps have been taken to provide equal opportunities for socio-economic development to special persons, he emphasised. It was an honor to attend the hamqadam program as this event was organized for the welfare of special people who are special to all of us. The Punjab government was actively working for the welfare of the poor and deprived sections of the economy, he added. Under the Punjab Ehsaas Program, improvement in the living standards of the poor and provision of basic necessities of life is being ensured, he added.

Vice-Chairman Punjab Social Protection Authority Nasir Jamal Cheema briefed about hamqadam and other programs. Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Bukhari, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Musarrat Jamshed Cheema MPA, Sohail Zafar, Saleem Baryar, Chief Executive Officer Punjab Social Protection Authority, Secretary Information, DGPR and others were also present.