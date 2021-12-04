SukiKinari project achieves capping of spillway section

China Gezhouba Group Company Limited (CGGC) SukiKinari Hydropower project (SK Project), a clean energy project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has successfully completed the capping spillway section.

According to Gwadar Pro, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan announced the development.”With joint efforts of both Chinese and Pakistani staff, the project is making steady progress amid COVID-19,” according to the statement posted on the Embassy’s official Twitter account. It further stated the CGGC’s project has successfully achieved the “hoisting of No.3 unit”.

The SK project is located above the Kunhar River (a tributary of River Jhelum) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)’s Mansehra district, with an elevation between 1300m and 2400m.This project composes of dam, spillway, intake, headrace tunnel, surge branch, pressing piping, and powerhouse and tailrace tunnel. The total gross installed capacity of SK Project is 873.508 MW with the supply of four sets of impulse turbines.

The total investment of the SK project is USD1.96 billion with CGGC as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor, with an amount of USD 1.314 billion.