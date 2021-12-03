ECP finalizes arrangements for holding Lahore by elections on Dec 5

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday finalized arrangements for holding by-elections on the vacant National Assembly seat NA 133, Lahore on December 5 in an impartial atmosphere.

According to details, a control room has been established in the office of Returning officer, which would continue working right from the start of polling process till the compilation of results. Deputy Commissioner and officers of Police and Rangers would remain present to deal with any untoward incident.

ECP has also established separate control rooms at provincial and central levels to register and resolve complaints. The control room would continue working from 7 am morning till the compilation of results on polling day. Provincial control room, Lahore: 042 99212209; 042 99212620 ; Fax: 042 99212209 ; Email: prcpunjabcontrolroom@gmail.com.

The Central control room could be contacted on phone 051-9204402; Fax no 051-9204404 for registering complaints. The complaints could also be registered through Email:- ddmonitoringisb@gmail.com The ECP has established 254 polling stations and assigned security duties to police, rangers, and law enforcement agencies.

ECP has directed presiding officers to keep their location services on, take picture of form 45, and Whatsapp it to returning officer by taking poling agent on board. In case of non-availability of internet, the presiding officer should personally hand over the original form 45 to presiding officer by personally visiting his office. ECP directed each presiding officer to get snapshots of original form 45 along with forensic details showing time and location and hand it over to the returning officer. Presiding officer was required to save the relevant details in his computer.

Presiding officer would receive polling bags from returning officers in the security of police and rangers. Each candidate was asked to ensure proper training of their polling agents. Candidates should ensure that no poling agent could leave polling station without receiving from 45.

Each presiding officer was bound to provide the signed copy of form 45 to relevant polling agents at the polling station. ECP expressed the hope that the voters would strictly follow covid standard operating procedures (SOPs