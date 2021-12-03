Rival student groups clash at Punjab University

LAHORE: A clash broke out between two student groups namely Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba (IJT) and Punjab Council, at Punjab university’s canteen on Friday.

They entered the Admin Block and damaged its infrastructure, spreading fear and panic in the staff. The students even threatened the university guards with dire consequences. Students belonging to the IJT stormed into the vice-chancellor’s (VC) office and smashed its doors and windows.

The clash broke out at the time of Friday prayers following an exchange of hot words between members of the rival groups. The Jamiat students threw stones at the Punjab Council students sitting at the canteen.