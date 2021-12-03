Indian tennis player Sania Mirza’s new video goes viral

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza made the transformation video of her looks and posted it on her Instagram page after which it went viral, while a song was playing in the background as she poses for the video.

The video got thousands of likes. Whereas, her followers wrote some interesting comments on the video.

“Same location ✔️ Same transformation ✔️ Different reel 😉” the caption read.

The wife of the Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik takes on online challenges that become trending. Her cricketer-husband also appears in many of them.

It is to be mentioned that the Indian athlete is quite active on social media with millions of Instagram followers.

Recently, she shared a video of her mimicking a dialogue.