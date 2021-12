Riz Ahmed, a British-Pakistani actor walked on the red carpet of Encounter in Pakistani designer custom made outfit.

A 39 year old on Thursday paid ode to his country Pakistan with a trendy outfit during Los Angeles premiere of his upcoming movie.

The star posed in a salmon kurta shirt with his co-stars Octavia Spencer and Janina Gavankar at the Directors Guild of America.

Riz also paired his look with a maroon suit coat and kurta falling below the knees of his maroon dress pants.