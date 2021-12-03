Islamabad police detained 54 suspects in search operation

Islamabad: During search and combing operation , the Islamabad police arrested 54 suspects in the Mirabad area of the federal capital.

A grand search and combing operation was conducted by Islamabad police in the vicinity of Ramna police station.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Afzaal Ahmed Kausar said in a statement that 54 suspected persons were detained in the operation.

DIG said that 13 motorcycles without documents were confiscated and also shifted to the police station. The combing operation was conducted to ensure the safety of the area, he added.