Pakistan embassy in Serbia’s official Twitter account shares anti-Imran Khan rap song

A 56-second music video criticising the government and Prime Minister Imran Khan over soaring inflation and alleged non-payment of salaries went viral online from the official Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia. But the Foreign Office says the accounts were hacked. The posts have now been deleted.

The verified account captioned the video, “With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you expect @ImranKhanPTI that we [government] official will remain silent [and] keep working for you without been paid for past [three] months [and] our children been forced out of school due to non-payment of fees. Is this #NayaPakistan?”

The rap song has been produced and composed by musician, singer-songwriter, and record producer Saad Alavi and was originally shared eight months ago on his official YouTube channel.

The user, in a second tweet, also apologized for sharing the video and wrote: “I am sorry @ImranKhanPTI, am not left with another option.” However, the spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Office confirmed that the Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia have been hacked. “Messages being posted on these accounts are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia,” it said.

The focal person to Prime Minister Imran Khan on digital media also confirmed on Twitter that the account has been hacked. “The Twitter account of Pakistan’s embassy in Serbia is hacked as per information from foreign office and @ForeignOfficePk is conducting an enquiry into it,” he wrote.

