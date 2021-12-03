Pakistan Kissan Ittehad declares nationwide strike from Dec 17

BAHAWALNAGAR: On Friday, the Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) declared to start protest movement against skyrocketing inflation, Daily Times reported.

The protest march will begin from December 17 from Balochistan, announced chairman Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) Chaudhry Khalid Hussain.

The growers’ leader said they are facing hardships due to increasing inflation in the country and being forced to wait in long queues to get the fertilizers.

Chaudhry further maintained that prices of fertilizers have been jacked-up 300pc. The PKI has demanded of the government to look into the matter as farmers are the backbone of the country and increasing inflation and prices of fertilizers are affecting them badly.

Last year, the Kisan Ittehad Pakistan had announced to end their strike after successful talks with Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat.

The Kisan Ittehad had announced to stage a protest outside the Punjab Assembly against increased support prices of the wheat and sugarcane crops.