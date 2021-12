On Thursday night, a Baghi (rebel) model stole the opening day of the Fashion Pakistan Winter Gala show in Karachi.

The model was wearing a shocking pink shoulder-less dress by fashion designer Aamna Aqeel when the spectators noticed the Urdu word Baghi tattooed on the right shoulder of the model.

Moreover, the Fashion Pakistan Winter Gala show in Karachi put on display the creations of many top fashion designers of the country including Atiya, Zaaviay, Hina Mirza and Aamna Aqeel.