Pakistan delivers letter on human right violations in Indian Kashmir to UNSC president

Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Munir Akram has delivered Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s letter to United Nations Security Council (UNSC) President Abdou Abarry highlighting the human rights violations in Indian-held Kashmir.

Ambassador Akram called on the UN official to convey to him the federal minister’s letter that has a message about the grim humanitarian violations being allowed by the Indian government in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to social media, Akram said, “Today, I personally conveyed letter from my FM H.E Shah Mahmood Qureshi to H.E. Abdou Abarry,President UNSC, expressing Pakistan’s deep concern over grave violations of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir & the accompanying threat to int’l peace & security.”

In his letter, FM Qureshi has expressed Pakistan’s deep concern over the grave violations of human rights in the held Valley and the accompanying threat to international peace and security.