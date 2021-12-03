Govt once again changes finance secretary

ISLAMABAD: On Friday, the ruling government has once again changed its finance secretary, appointing Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh in place of Yousaf Khan on an urgent basis, according to a notification issued by the Establishment Division.

“Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, a BS-21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) presently posted as Additional Secretary (Incharge), Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (Incharge), Finance Divison with immediate effect and until further orders,” read the notification issued on December 2.

Khan, who was posted as the finance secretary in May 2021, has been appointed the secretary of the Secretariat of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Meanwhile, during the tenure of PTI in the last three years and four months, six finance secretaries have changed. Younas Dagha was replaced on the occasion of negotiating the IMF deal.

“The decision of replacing Yousaf Khan is a timely one because the ministry faced a difficult situation during the recently-held parleys with the IMF for the completion of the Sixth Review,” according to a report.

The government also informed and appointed Abdul Aziz Uquaili, a BS-21 officer posted as additional secretary (in-charge) of the planning, development and special initiatives department.