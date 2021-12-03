Fawad urges opposition to revisit their decision to boycott meeting

ISLAMABAD: On Friday, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry has asked the joint opposition in Parliament to rethink about their decision of boycotting the upcoming meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security.

Fawad has termed the opposition’s decision regrettable.

“It is for the first time in seven decades that any government is presenting its security policy before Parliament. This is not a political matter but a national security issue,” the minister said, asking the opposition to review the decision and earnestly participate in the meeting.

Earlier on Thursday, the joint opposition declared that it would boycott the in camera meeting of the National Security Committee of Parliament convened by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser for a presentation by National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on the government’s security policy.

Moeed Yusuf will give a briefing in a closed door session of the parliamentary committee on December 06, according to a statement.

“The opposition parties have earlier demonstrated a responsible behaviour over the constitution and public interest issues”, the statement said.

“Despite absence of the Leader of the House, opposition has attended briefings, and sessions and leaders of the joint opposition and parliamentary leaders have given their proposals and preferred public interest in this disputed period”.