Voter verification drive date extended till 21st December by ECP

The last date of ongoing door to door verification of electoral rolls campaign across the country has been extended by Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP). ECP has extended the date till 21st December for facilitating people.

The ECP had started the voting lists updating campaign from November 6, 2021 door to door.

The second phase of electoral rolls verification would commence from January 26, next year and continue till March 11.

The preliminary draft of the electoral rolls would be displayed in designated display centers for public review.

The voters could add their names to the list and remove the names of deceased voters and voters who had shifted elsewhere.

The voters have been asked by ECP to check their status of registration on lists by sending SMS with their CNIC number to 8300.