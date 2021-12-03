World’s top 100 designers showcased in stunning new coffee table book

Forget Ikea… this beautiful new coffee-table book will inspire you to create a more daring home interior, perhaps with the odd pink stiletto chair or two. Andrew Martin Interior Design Review Vol.25 – The Definitive Guide to the World’s Top 100 Designers, published by TeNeues showcases contemporary decorating trends from around the world. Lavishly illustrated with over 1,000 images, the tome was compiled and edited by the Andrew Martin interior design firm, which was founded in 1978 by Martin Waller. The book, the 25th-anniversary edition, showcases projects ranging from a pink Parisian apartment to a rustic hotel in China’s Yunnan province and a futuristic office space in Moscow. Elsewhere in the compendium, Waller presents the winner of the annual ‘Designer of the Year’ award – Thomas Jayne of the New York-based Jayne Design Studio. Publisher TeNeues says: ‘Vintage or modern? Elegant minimalism or ornate opulence? Scandi style or neon art? Whatever is trendy and the dernier cri in the world of interiors, you’ll see it in the pages of the annual Andrew Martin Interior Design Review.’













