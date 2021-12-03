Graana.com signed as official marketing partner for Faiz Residency

Expanding the real estate portfolio, Graana.com has been signed as an official marketing partner for Faiz Residency – an upcoming residential project in Sarjani Town, Karachi. The event took place in Karachi , and the signatories at the event included Regional Manager – South , Graana.com, Usama Khan and CEO TAP Builders, Anwar Faiz.

Graana.com will introduce the residential project to a wide base of potential investors across the country.

Faiz Residency will entail comprehensive facilities for a perfect and convenient lifestyle by bringing basic amenities under one roof for the residents of Karachi.

The multi-storey apartment project has a dedicated two-floor car parking for addressing the parking constraints and offers a unique set of opportunities for starting commercial activities.

The project has dedicated the whole ground floor for supermarkets thus becoming a locus of commercial activities in one of the rapidly developing areas of Karachi. Furthermore, the residential project features spacious apartments and offers a secure environment for living by providing 24/7 security to its residents.

All the basic amenities can be easily accessed from the vicinity thus making it a suitable project for investment or for experiencing a new lifestyle. The architecture of the building corresponds to modern architecture and features spacious corridors and an indoor garden. Faiz Residency is easy to access as it is located at a walking distance of 2 minutes from Green Line station.