Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, December 03, 2021


Graana.com signed as official marketing partner for Faiz Residency

Press Release

Expanding the real estate portfolio, Graana.com has been signed as an official marketing partner for Faiz Residency – an upcoming residential project in Sarjani Town, Karachi. The event took place in Karachi , and the signatories at the event included Regional Manager – South , Graana.com, Usama Khan and CEO TAP Builders, Anwar Faiz.

Graana.com will introduce the residential project to a wide base of potential investors across the country.

Faiz Residency will entail comprehensive facilities for a perfect and convenient lifestyle by bringing basic amenities under one roof for the residents of Karachi.

The multi-storey apartment project has a dedicated two-floor car parking for addressing the parking constraints and offers a unique set of opportunities for starting commercial activities.

The project has dedicated the whole ground floor for supermarkets thus becoming a locus of commercial activities in one of the rapidly developing areas of Karachi. Furthermore, the residential project features spacious apartments and offers a secure environment for living by providing 24/7 security to its residents.

All the basic amenities can be easily accessed from the vicinity thus making it a suitable project for investment or for experiencing a new lifestyle. The architecture of the building corresponds to modern architecture and features spacious corridors and an indoor garden. Faiz Residency is easy to access as it is located at a walking distance of 2 minutes from Green Line station.

Submit a Comment