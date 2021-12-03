Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited is now Cnergyico Pk Ltd.

Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited (BPPL), Pakistan’s largest oil refinery in terms of both design and installed capacity, has announced that it would change its name from Byco Petroleum to Cnergyico Pk Limited.

Commenting on the occasion Mr. Amir Abbassciy, Chief Executive Officer – Cnergyico Pk Ltd, said, “The journey from Bosicor to Byco and then Cnergyico had been challenging yet exciting. Since the company’s inception, innovation has played an important role, and as a result, we have, throughout the years, evolved from an oil company to a strategic oil refining and marketing company.” He further said, “In light of the present worldwide pandemic and financial crisis, the oil and gas sector has and continues to experience significant transformations. Cynergico Pk Ltd. is no exception. We are evolving to further modernize our refining infrastructure, diversify our business, and cater to tomorrow’s petrochemicals and energy requirements of the country. To commemorate this diversification and expansion reflecting our new position in the industry, we are rebranding ourselves as Cnergiyco Pk Limited.”

Cynergyico Pk Ltd. is the only oil company in Pakistan in possession of a Single Point Mooring (SPM) located in the open sea off the coast of Mouza Kund Hub, Balochistan. Cnergyico Pk Limited has expanded production capacity from 13,000 barrels per day to 156,000 barrels per day and operates more than 400 retail outlets across the country. The name Cnergyico Pk Limited, derived from Chemical Energy Integrated Company, represents the company’s new position in the market where creating synergy in the energy vertical is the goal. Cynergyico intends on achieving this by making use of its existing assets as well as investing heavily in exploring varieties of energy that are emerging both domestically and globally.