Merub Ali sheds light on link-up rumours with Asim Azhar

Model-turned-actress Merub Ali said that she is not the cousin of singer Asim Azhar nor is she his stepsister.

The actor recently gave an interview to a web show where she gave clarification regarding the rumours between the two of them.

It is pertinent to know that the reports of them being cousins were all over social media.

“People say that we are cousins but there is nothing like that,” she stated, adding that she once heard that Asim Azhar is her step-mother’s son as well.

“I don’t have a stepmother,” she added.

She mentioned that Asim is a family friend and both of the families enjoy good and cordial relations and frequently visit each other’s homes.

Merub Ali added that her mother and Asim Azhar’s mother Gul-e-Rana are good friends while her brother is the best friend of the singer.

It is to be noted that the actor was seen standing and cheering Asim Azhar in the front row in the latter’s recent concert in Karachi.

Earlier, reports of their engagement circulated on social media. It was mentioned that the ceremony was a limited affair that happened in the presence of family members and close friends.

Earlier, Asim Azhar got ticked off by a social media user when being asked who he is getting married to and when.

He did not take it well and told the netizen to not ask questions like those in morning shows.