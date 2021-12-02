Selectors drop Shaoib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasm and Hasan Ali for West Indies series

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket selectors, headed by former Test batsman Mohammad Wasim, on Thursday dropped Shaoib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasm and Hasan Ali from the national squads named for upcoming West Indies series to be held later this month. Babar Azam has been retained as Pakistan captain for the white-ball matches against West Indies with Shadab Khan as his vice-captain. Pakistan will host West Indies for three T20Is and ODIs each — all in Karachi — between December 13 and 22. The T20I matches will count towards the ICC T20I rankings, while the ODIs will be part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. The selectors have named Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Wasim Jr in their 17-man ODI squad, with Abdullah Shafique included as a travelling reserve.

“As we have been playing T20Is since October and now have a pretty settled and balanced side, we have decided to reduce the number of players to 15. As such, we have not included Imad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik and Hasan Ali,” the chief selector said. “For the ODIs, which we last played in July, we have accepted the team management’s request and provided them two additional resources. In consultation with Hasan Ali and taking into consideration that he has been playing non-stop cricket since returning from a back injury, we have decided to give him time off from this series.”

Pakistan squads

T20I squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr,Shaheen Shah Afridi, ShahnawazDahani and Usman Qadir.

ODI squad

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imamul Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Hasnain, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Traveling reserve: Abdullah Shafique.