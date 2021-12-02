Ufone 4G sponsors ‘Clean & Green Murree Marathon’ to raise awareness

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan telecom company Ufone 4G is organizing a unique sporting and social mobilization event, ‘Clean & Green Murree Marathon’ at the picturesque tourist destination, Murree to raise awareness regarding environmental protection and responsible tourism.The first of its kind event will be held on Saturday (December 6) at 9:00 AM in collaboration with Murree Development Forum (MDF). Citizens, tourists and members of local administration will participate in 8.3 kilometer marathon from GPO Chowk Murree to Chinar Army Public School. Online and physical registrations are open for public and the organisers have appealed to citizens to participate in the event in large numbers to help spread the message far and wide. The winners of the marathon will be awarded cash prizes. Speaking regarding the event, Head of PR & Corporate Communication at Ufone 4G, Amir Pasha said: “We are excited to support the cause of Clean & Green Murree to galvanize support for protecting the local environment, besides promoting the idea of environment-friendly and sustainable tourism. We hope that the event creates the level of awareness to motivate efforts for environmental protection at individual, household and community levels. We are grateful to the Murree Development Forum for taking us aboard for the initiative which is in line with Ufone’s long term commitment towards the socio-economic development of our country.”

Information Secretary, Murree Development Forum (MDF), Muhammad Nauman Abbasi thanked Ufone for supporting the initiative and said that the ever increasing tourist footfall in Murree and consequent pollution pose great threat to the local environment. He stated that the administration is working tirelessly to keep the area clean; however, it will require collective effort motivated by deep understanding of the issue to overcome the threat. “That is why; we want to mobilize maximum support through awareness drives such as the ‘Clean and Green Murree.” He requested the local people, tourists and officials to participate in the marathon on Saturday to make the initiative a resounding success.