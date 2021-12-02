NAB pursuing policy of accountability for all: chairman

NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal during his visit to NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lauded the excellent performance of the regional bureau.

Chairman visited the bureau where Director General NAB, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Brig (Retd) Farooq Naser Awan gave a detailed briefing to chairman NAB regarding ongoing mega corruption cases. Chairman NAB was told that NAB KP has process 56,397 complaint verifications, 1,940 inquiries and 765 investigations since it’s inception as per law. The bureau has filed 368 corruption references in learned Accountability Court Peshawar.

DG, NAB told that the provincial bureau KP has so far recovered Rs 12,621 million from corrupt people. Due to effective effective and vigorous pleading of cases, the learned Accountability courts had convicted 51 accused persons in the last four years. It was further informed that NAB KP had distributed millions of rupees recovered from fake housing societies among the affectees. Chairman NAB lauded the excellent performance of NAB, Khyber Pakhtunkhkwa.

Speaking on the occasion, chairman NAB said NAB, NAB KP is an important regional bureau of NAB which has played pivotal role in enhancing overall performance of NAB. He said corruption was the main cause of all ills being confronted by the country. Corruption is also biggest hurdle in development and prosperity of the country. NAB is a national institution having the services of dedicated officers who consider eradication of corruption as part of their faith. NAB has first and last affiliation with state of Pakistan and bureau is pursuing the policy of accountability for all. He said business community was the jugular vein of development and prosperity of the country.