Pakistani soldier serving UN Mission in Central African Republic martyred

A Pakistani soldier Havaldar Muhammad Shafiq embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) while serving in the United Nations Mission in Central African Republic (CAR) ensuring protection and peace of the local masses. The funeral prayer of the soldier was offered at his native town in Mian Channu, Khanewal, where the Shaheed (martyred) soldier was buried with full military honours, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release here received on Thursday. Havaldar Muhammad Shafiq had joined the UN Mission in February 2021. He was a brave and dedicated member of the Pakistan contingent ensuring protection of civilians in CAR and facilitating delivery of humanitarian assistance. So far, 162 Pakistani peacekeepers have laid down their lives as part of global mission for international peace and stability. Shaheed Havaldar Muhammad Shafiq is survived by his wife and three sons.













